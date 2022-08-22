Women wing of JJP to launch campaign against plastic bags in Haryana

The women wing of the ruling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will launch a campaign against plastic bags in the state and will reach out to all the women of the state. This was announced by party’s MLA Naina Chautala during a programme at Kaithal.

During the programme, she also distributed cloth bags to the participants and urged them to make the campaign successful by shunning the use of plastic bags. “Only women can make this campaign of ‘Polythene-Free Haryana’ successful by not using plastic bags in their houses. Even we need your support and active participation in this campaign,” she added.

In her address, Chautala also said that many welfare schemes for women have been introduced by the government. Even special reservation has been introduced for the women to increase their participation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions. Even government fair prices shops or ration depots were allocated to the women on a priority basis.