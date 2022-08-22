Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Women wing of JJP to launch campaign against plastic bags in Haryana

Women wing of JJP to launch campaign against plastic bags in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 02:28 AM IST

Women wing of JJP will launch a campaign against plastic bags in Haryana and will reach out to all women of state. This was announced by party’s MLA Naina Chautala during a programme at Kaithal

MLA Naina Chautala said during a programme at Kaithal that the women wing of JJP will launch a campaign against plastic bags in Haryana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The women wing of the ruling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will launch a campaign against plastic bags in the state and will reach out to all the women of the state. This was announced by party’s MLA Naina Chautala during a programme at Kaithal.

During the programme, she also distributed cloth bags to the participants and urged them to make the campaign successful by shunning the use of plastic bags. “Only women can make this campaign of ‘Polythene-Free Haryana’ successful by not using plastic bags in their houses. Even we need your support and active participation in this campaign,” she added.

In her address, Chautala also said that many welfare schemes for women have been introduced by the government. Even special reservation has been introduced for the women to increase their participation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions. Even government fair prices shops or ration depots were allocated to the women on a priority basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP