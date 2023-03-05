Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Women workers of Haryana Congress protest LPG price hike in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 05, 2023 01:23 AM IST

Carrying LPG cylinders and placards, the women workers of Haryana Congress took out a protest march in Karnal. Leading protesters, Sudha Bhardwaj, president of HSCMW, slammed the central government over increasing the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50

Hundreds of women activists of the Congress on Saturday held a protest in Karnal against the hike in prices of LPG domestic and commercial cylinders.

Carrying LPG cylinders and placards, the workers took out a protest march under the banner of the Haryana Congress Mahila Wing.

Leading the protesters, Sudha Bhardwaj, president of HSCMW, slammed the central government over increasing the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 50 and commercial LPG cylinders 350.

“The government has now focused on looting the common man instead of providing them relief from the inflation. They are not concerned about people’s grievances due to the increasing prices of essential commodities,” she added.

Bhardwaj said on the occasion of Holi, the Modi government has given a gift to women of the state by hiking 50 in the LPG gas cylinder, and they have forced the women to protest.

She said during the Congress regime, the prices of LPG cylinder was between 400-450, but now in the past eight years of the BJP rule, the price has increased to over 1,100, while the subsidy has been reduced to negligible.

Former Karnal MLA Sumita Singh and other party workers participated in the protest.

