Worker dies of electrocution: Factory owner, crane operator booked
chandigarh news

Worker dies of electrocution: Factory owner, crane operator booked

The 22-year-old died as a crane that he was working on came in contact with high-voltage cables at a factory in Kanganwal on September 3
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The victim’s relatives staging a protest outside the Kanganwal police post, seeking action against the factory owner in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Two days after a 22-year-old factory worker died of electrocution while working on a crane at Kanganwal, police on Sunday booked his employer and the crane operator.

Factory owner Saksham Jindal and crane operator Jasbir Singh were booked for causing death due to negligence on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

A resident of Rajiv Colony, Focal Point, Hameti Devi alleged that her son Abhishek was told to unload material using a crane on September 3, but was not provided any safety gear. While working, the crane came in contact with high-voltage cables and electrocuted her son, who died on the spot.

She alleged that on arriving at the scene, police did not take any action.

The body was moved to the civil hospital, but the family did not allow a post-mortem examination, seeking an FIR against the factory owner. They also organised a protest outside the Kanganwal police post.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said an FIR under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused and the autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Family loses breadwinner

Only son of his parents, Abhishek worked at the factory to support his family financially. His mother said her husband was bed-ridden due to paralysis, and her daughter was under treatment for a cyst in the stomach.

RK Yadav, general secretary of Samajwadi Party, Punjab, demanded compensation for the family, as they had no money for the victim’s cremation.

