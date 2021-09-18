Worker hurt in roof-collapse in Chandigarh, house belongs to Dara Singh’s son

A labourer was injured after a part of the roof of a house caved in at Sector 4 on Friday afternoon.

The house belongs to Amrik Singh Randhawa, the son of late actor and wrestler Dara Singh.

The victim, Sajid Kumar, 34, hailing from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, and currently living in Zirakpur, was working at the house to fix the roof damaged due to water seepage.

While he was working, a part of the roof gave way, burying him under debris.

Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot, along with an ambulance. But the victim could not be rescued for nearly an hour in the absence of a JCB machine. It was eventually arranged from a site near Matka Chowk, but that took around 40 minutes.

“The JCB machine with the disaster management team was occupied somewhere, so we had to arrange one. All this while, we continuously kept talking to the labourer to boost his morale,” said Charanjit Singh, DSP (Central), Chandigarh.

After being rescued, Sajid was rushed to PGIMER where he was treated for a fractured foot.

Amrik and his two daughters were away at Mumbai when the incident took place. They have been informed, said police.