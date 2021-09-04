Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Worker rapes colleague’s minor daughter at Ludhiana factory
chandigarh news

Worker rapes colleague’s minor daughter at Ludhiana factory

The girl’s father was at work on Friday when the accused barged into their room and raped her; he fled after threatening her to keep mum
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India July 23: A poster mounted on the wall against rape and murder case of teenage girl with story, Shimla on Sunday, July 23 2017. Photo by Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for raping the 14-year-old daughter of his co-worker at a factory in Jugiana, Sahnewal.

Police said the Class-8 student and her father lived on the factory premises, with the accused occupying an adjacent room.

Her mother was away at their native place in Uttar Pradesh since the lockdown in May. Even the girl had returned from her native only recently after her school resumed physical classes.

As such, the father relied on the accused to pick and drop her from school while he was unavailable.

On Friday, while he was at work, the accused barged into their room and raped his minor daughter. He fled after threatening her to keep mum.

When the complainant returned home in the evening, the girl narrated the matter to him, following which they approached the police.

“The accused was arrested while he was trying to escape to evade police. He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana lawyer lighting up slum children’s lives with education

Ludhiana woman loses 70,000, mobile phone to snatchers

Attacked with chilli powder, Ludhiana man foils trio’s robbery bid

Kidnappers demand 10 lakh ransom to release 18-year-old Ludhiana youth
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP