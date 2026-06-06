World Environment Day: Chandigarh MC sensitises councillors on new waste rules, pushes for 4-way segregation

Marking World Environment Day, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Friday organised a special sensitisation meeting of elected councillors to strengthen implementation of the solid waste management (SWM) Rules, 2026, and reinforce collective responsibility towards sustainable waste management. Officials underlined that strict adherence to segregation norms is central to improving waste processing efficiency and reducing landfill burden. (HT File)

The meeting, chaired by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, was attended by senior deputy mayor Jasmanpreet Singh, deputy mayor Suman Devi, councillors, and senior officials including joint commissioner Balbir Raj Singh, chief engineer Sanjay Arora and medical officer of health Dr Inderdeep Kaur.

Focus on new SWM Rules and segregation

A detailed presentation was made on key provisions of the SWM Rules, 2026, with emphasis on mandatory four-stream segregation of waste at source, scientific collection and transportation systems, resource recovery, recycling, and environmentally sound disposal practices.

Officials underlined that strict adherence to segregation norms is central to improving waste processing efficiency and reducing landfill burden.

The meeting also deliberated on directions issued by the Supreme Court (SC) of India on solid waste management, with officials discussing strategies to ensure compliance through stronger monitoring, citizen participation, and accountability mechanisms at the ward level.

Push under SBM-U 2.0

As part of the city’s World Environment Day observance, the civic body decided to intensify awareness drives across wards in line with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0. The outreach will focus on source segregation, scientific waste processing, visible cleanliness and remediation of legacy waste sites.

Addressing the gathering, the municipal commissioner stressed that environmental protection requires active citizen participation and cannot be achieved through government efforts alone. He urged councillors to act as “ambassadors of environmental stewardship” in their respective wards by promoting responsible waste practices and driving behavioural change among residents.