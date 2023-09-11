World Suicide Prevention Day: 10 people kill themselves each month in Chandigarh

As people around the globe observed World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) on Sunday, police data revealed that 342 people have ended their lives in Chandigarh since 2021.

At 244, men accounted for 71% of all suicide deaths in the city, while 98 (29%) women also succumbed to their miseries, as per cases recorded between January 1, 2021, and August 31, 2023.

The National Crime Records Bureau lists family problems as the leading factor contributing to suicide in India. These may include domestic discord, toxic behaviour from family members, marital disputes, domestic violence and dowry harassment, among others. The second most-common factor is illness, followed by drug abuse and alcohol addiction.

Among the cases reported in Chandigarh, police probe also found unemployment and education pressure as common causes behind people turning to suicide.

While Chandigarh Police have not registered any attempt to suicide case this year, two cases each were reported in the city in 2021 and 2022.

Suicides on the rise

More suicides were reported in Chandigarh last year as compared to 2021. While in 2021, 120 people, including 84 males, took the extreme step, the number rose to 131, including 91 males, in 2022.

In the first eight months of 2023, 91 people killed themselves in the city — an average of 11 each month, compared to 10 in past two years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes suicide as an emerging and “serious public health issue in India”.

Youth most vulnerable

As per police figures, of all age groups, those aged between 18 and 29 alone constituted 49% of total lives lost to suicide, followed by those aged from 30 to 44 (31%).

Combined, the young adults from these age groups formed 81% (279) of total suicides.

Shockingly, four suicides by children aged below 14 were also reported in the city, all in 2022. As many as 17 teenagers aged 14 to 17 – most in 2021 (8), followed by five in 2023 – also ended their lives.

“Many youngsters suffer from poor mental health, as they find it difficult to deal with academic competition, apart from stress of clearing entrance exams, relationship issues, unemployment, living away from family and not being able to share their concerns with their kin. People suffering from drug abuse, toxic marriages and financial instability also feel suicidal. It is very important for them to share their trauma with someone,” said Dr Rahul Chakravarty, assistant professor, Tele MANAS,department of psychiatry, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Helpline available 24x7

Dr Chakravarty shared Tele MANAS was an on-call mental health care facility under the National Tele Mental Health Programme of the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

With the aim to address mental health issues and strengthen mental health care delivery, the Union government had launched Tele MANAS helpline 14416 in October 2022.

“Those feeling stressed or unable to cope up with any mental pressure should immediately contact the Tele MANAS helpline, where mental health experts provide counselling for suicidal thoughts. In case of unsatisfactory solution, the calls are escalated to senior psychiatrists,” Dr Rahul Chakravarty added.

