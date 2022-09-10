World Suicide Prevention Day: Chronic illness, hopelessness main causes of suicide, says expert

Chronic medical and psychotic disorder coupled with hopelessness caused due to long treatment and the financial burden of treatment on family are some of the leading causes behind suicides, stated a city-based psychiatrist in his report on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day.

In his report, ‘Suicide can be prevented’, Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing. Besides, kindness and care could prevent such incidents.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) released the data on suicides of Ludhiana a few days ago, according to which illness is the main reason behind the extreme step taken by at least 192 people, 146 men and 46 women in 2021, which is 54% of the total suicides (307) reported in a year.

He says that focus should be laid on reducing the stigma of suicidal thoughts by raising awareness among people and especially among students.

“For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. We lose one person every 40 seconds to suicide globally as per a WHO report. It is the most common cause of death for people aged between 15 and 38 years and rates of suicide attempts tend to be two-three times higher in women than in men,” says Prof Chaudhary.

He said, “A rising number of students are committing suicides during the Covid pandemic. According to the NCRB data, each day more than 34 students died by suicide. They experience emotional trauma due to hostile home environments, lack of communication and interaction with friends and teachers, study-related pressure, financial crisis in family, overuse of social media, fear of contagion, parental pressure, domestic violence and substance abuse.”

“Creating hope through action is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims at instilling confidence and light in all of us. We can address people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is a hope that we care and want to support them. It also suggests that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling,” Dr Chaudhary added. He mentioned some ways by which people can help to prevent deaths by suicide in the community.

Symptoms & Treatment

Learn the warning signs:

• Someone threatening to hurt or kill themselves or talking of wanting to die.

• Someone looking for ways to kill themselves by seeking access to weapons or other lethal items

• Someone talking or writing about death, dying or suicide.

• Increased alcohol or drug use

• Anxiety, agitation, unable to sleep or sleeping all the time

Know how to help

• ASK if the person is thinking about suicide- Be direct, use specific words like “suicide,” “kill yourself,” “take your life”

• LISTEN without judgement. Let the person talk without interruption and make them feel heard.

• RESPOND with kindness and care. Always take the person seriously.

• FOLLOW-UP with the person and support their transition from crisis to recovery.

Practice self-care

• Make time for friends and family

• Engage in social activities for a positive effect mental health

• Make time for yourself

• Manage stress

• Ask for help from your primary care doctor/ family and friends who can provide support and empathise

Reach out

• Talk with a close friend or family member you trust.

• Call a hotline or helpline and talk to a trained helper.

• Schedule an appointment with a professional therapist.

• Join a support group

• Spread the word- make people aware that suicide is preventable.