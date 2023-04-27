Wrestlers’ protest: Yogeshwar takes dig at Babita, says no pressure to sign probe panel report

Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who was a member of the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) seven-member committee to probe the wrestlers’ allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Wednesday took a dig at fellow committee member Babita Phogat, who alleged that another member Radhica Sreeman had snatched the final report from her before she could read the findings.

Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said the committee members had noted the statements of wrestlers and videography was done of the entire process. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogeshwar Dutt said the committee members had noted the statements of wrestlers and videography was done of the entire process.

“The committee has submitted its report. The committee has no right to declare anyone guilty and innocent and the court will decide the verdict. We can’t make the report, being prepared by the committee members, public. After a detailed report was prepared, the same was given to all members for reading before signing. None of the wrestlers who appeared before committee talked about sexual harassment incidents. There was no pressure on any member to sign the report and Babita Phogat was not present on the day when the committee members signed on it,” Yogeshwar Dutt said.

Former wrestler Babita Phogat, who was included in the panel to investigate the allegations levelled by wrestlers, alleged that fellow member Radhica did not let her read the report in detail and she had some objections in the report. However, Radhica had termed Babita’s allegations false and baseless, according to a PTI report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babita has alleged that she had some objections but she had read just a few pages of the final report and then Radhica Sreeman came and snatched the report.

“Radhica told me that as I belong to the same family (Phogat) that is holding the protest, I can’t read the report,” Babita added.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said they will hold protests and continue their preparations at the dharna site until Brij Bhushan is not arrested.

INLD extends support to protesters

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has extended support to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and Sirsa zila parishad chairperson Karan Chautala on Wednesday met the protesters in Delhi and assured their party’s support to wrestlers. INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala also met the family members of Bajrang Punia in Sonepat and assured his parents that INLD will support the wrestlers’ agitation and provide whatever help they seek from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have great attachment with the sports players and would stay with them in this hour of need,” Abhay added.