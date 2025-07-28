Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
X-ray baggage scanner, door metal detectors, CCTV cams coming up at Chandigarh railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 09:08 am IST

Yadav directed officials to install X-ray baggage scanner machines, door frame metal detectors, and more CCTV cameras in critical locations

Manoj Yadav, director general of Railway Police Force (RPF), inspected the redevelopment work of Chandigarh railway station on Sunday and gave some suggestions to enhance its security.

Manoj Yadav, director general of RPF inspecting Chandigarh railway station redevelopment work on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Manoj Yadav, director general of RPF inspecting Chandigarh railway station redevelopment work on Sunday. (HT Photo)

During the inspection, Yadav noted that the railway station does not have enough security measures in order to cater to the daily passenger footfall, which is at 37,000 each day.

Yadav directed officials to install x-ray baggage scanner machines, door frame metal detectors, and more CCTV cameras in critical locations. Officials from the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) provided details of the redevelopment project.

Yadav suggested RLDA officials to have a passenger holding area where passengers can wait before the train arrives. Giving the example of China railways, Yadav said by having a passenger holding area, gates for the platform can be opened 10 minutes before train arrival.

“The opening of the platform for a certain time will limit any haphazard incident and remove congestion by having a dedicated area for waiting,” Yadav said.

A separate pathway for entry and exit were also discussed during the inspection. The 462-crore redevelopment work of Chandigarh railway station is expected to be complete by October 2025.

