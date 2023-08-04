Over 650 bottles of illicit liquor seized in Yamunanagar

A team of Yamunanagar police and excise department seized over 650 bottles of illicit liquor during raids at two locations of a commission agent in Radaur sub-division on Thursday.

Deputy superintendent of police, Radaur, Gurmail Singh, said, “The team raided the residence and office of Kuldeep alias Abu and recovered 502 bottles of foreign-made liquor, 95 of country-made liquor, 60 cans of beers and 47 bottles of beers, all of different brands and prices. A case was lodged but he is yet to be arrested.”

