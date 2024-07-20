 Yamunanagar: Tight vigil in place for Kanwar Yatra - Hindustan Times
Yamunanagar: Tight vigil in place for Kanwar Yatra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 20, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Addressing the media, accompanied by deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar, Punia said that the yatra will begin on July 22 and will continue till August 2

Over 600 cops, 30 riders and 25 Dial 112 vehicles will keep vigil during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra in Yamunanagar, superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said.

He further said due to anticipated heavy rush after July 28, heavy vehicles could be diverted for smooth flow of yatra. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media, accompanied by deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar, Punia said that the yatra will begin on July 22 and will continue till August 2.

“Nakkas will be erected at 20 locations and 28 locations have been declared sensitive, where special checks will be conducted,” he added.

He further said due to anticipated heavy rush after July 28, heavy vehicles could be diverted for smooth flow of yatra.

Meanwhile, the DC said that religious and social organisations that will set-up shivir for kanwariyas should take prior permission from the concerned sub-division office.

He appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with peace and communal harmony.

