Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Year after farmers ransack venue of his programme, Khattar visits Karnal’s Kaimla village
chandigarh news

Year after farmers ransack venue of his programme, Khattar visits Karnal’s Kaimla village

Nearly 13 months after he had to cancel his visit to Karnal’s Kaimla village as farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws ransacked the venue of his ‘kisan panchayat’, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was given a warm welcome by the locals as he reached the village on Thursday
Accompanied by local BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the Khattar was standing in an open vehicle. Amid drizzling and heavy police deployment, hundreds of people gathered near the venue to welcome the chief minister with flowers and garlands. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Nearly 13 months after he had to cancel his visit to Karnal’s Kaimla village as farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws ransacked the venue of his ‘kisan panchayat’, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was given a warm welcome by the locals as he reached the village on Thursday.

“Last year, I had to cancel my visit to the village as my chopper could not land here due to the prevailing situation. But today I completed my visit to repay the debt to this village,” he said.

“We should move forward and forget whatever happened last year. Today, I got the opportunity to pay obeisance at the temple,” Khattar added.

The chief minister also announced to give 51 lakh for a langar hall in the temple of the Ror community-dominated village where he was likely to address his meeting on January 10 last year.

Accompanied by local BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the Khattar was standing in an open vehicle. Amid drizzling and heavy police deployment, hundreds of people gathered near the venue to welcome the chief minister with flowers and garlands.

RELATED STORIES

The chief minister reviewed construction work of the NCC Academy and a temple at Arainpura village.

In an interaction with the media, Khattar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech on the Union budget stating that Congress never worked for uplifting the poor and took vote in the name of the poor.

Later the in the evening, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects of 42.54 crore for Karnal city, including 30 crore project of installation of 25,000 smart and intelligent LED streetlights in Karnal under the smart city project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP