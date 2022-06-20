Yoga Day: Chandigarh cops issue traffic advisory ahead of Rock Garden event

In view of the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations to be held at the Rock Garden on Tuesday, Chandigarh traffic police have issued an advisory urging participants to approach Rock Garden from the Old Barricade (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and head towards High Court Chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The advisory said, “The general public is requested to approach Rock Garden, in order to participate in the event, from Chowk Sectors 1/3/4 (Old barricade) towards High Court Chowk, and take a right turn straight to the Rock Garden Gate 2.”

Visitors have been advised to park their vehicles at Kachi Parking and the Punjab and Haryana high court in order to bypass traffic snarls.

The Rock Garden event, which is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, will tentatively begin at 5.30am with a live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address.

The administration will also celebrate the International Day of Yoga at 75 other sites in Chandigarh, including wellness centres and hospitals, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) hotels, tourist spots such the terraced Garden, Sukhna Lake and the Sector 10 museum, colleges and Panjab University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The directorate of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), along with the departments of tourism, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, and other government departments, yoga associations and non-governmental organisations will participate in the celebrations.