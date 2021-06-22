Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yoga gets stamp of approval from Ludhiana’s postal department

The inked stamp, which shows a yoga pose, was used on around 10,000 articles, including ordinary mail, registered post and speed post, at the postal department’s head office on Ferozepur Road to commemorate the International Day of Yoga
By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:07 AM IST
For the last week, the Ludhiana postal department has been using a rubber stamp promoting yoga, which reads ‘Be with yoga, be at home’ on all articles booked for delivery. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With coronavirus pandemic putting a crimp in people’s fitness regimes, the postal department on Monday encouraged people to take up yoga to stay in shape while confined to their homes through a unique cancellation stamp.

The inked stamp, which shows a yoga pose, was used on around 10,000 articles, including ordinary mail, registered post and speed post, at the postal department’s head office on Ferozepur Road to commemorate the International Day of Yoga.

For the last week, the Ludhiana postal department has been using a rubber stamp promoting yoga, which reads ‘Be with yoga, be at home’ on all articles booked for delivery. They had also been playing a video of different yoga postures and their benefits at the office to encourage customers to adopt the ancient Indian practice, which has made its mark globally, on an LED device installed at the entrance of the office. A hoarding advertising the same was also installed.

Ludhiana city division superintendent of post offices Kulwant Singh said, “Around 400 employees of the Ludhiana city division participated in virtual yoga sessions. All Covid protocols were followed.”

The move was a hit among customers. A customer, Prabjot Singh, said, “While at the post office to dispatch a speed post, I was hooked to a video on yoga as I waited for my turn in the queue. The clerk handling the counter also informed me that the envelope will be stamped with a pictorial cancellation stamp encouraging people to practice yoga at home. It is an impressive initiative.”

