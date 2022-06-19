Young Chandigarh artistes hold audience captive at Surotal Sussajjit Sandhya
Pracheen Kala Kendra organised a special musical program “Surotal Sussajjit Sandhya” to showcase five budding city artistes — Padmakars Kashyap, Ujjvala Murugan, Riya Aggarwal, Shraddha Muralidharan and Suhani Sharma as they presented performances at the ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35.
Today’s event started with the singing of Padmakar Kashyap. In Raga Malkauns, Padmakar presented the composition “Pratham Kar Om” in Jhaptal followed by the small Khayal composition “Siyapati Ram Krishna Radha”.
Padmakar Kashyap, a Class 8 student, is learning music education from his father,guru Prabhakar Kashyap and uncle Diwakar Kashyap.
Ujjvala Murugan took the centre stage and she chose raga bageshree and later performed “Kaun Gat Bhai”, “Kaun Karat Tori Vinati Piharva”. Ujjvala, born to IAS parents, is a student of Class 11. Apart from her eminent vocalist Yashpal Sharma, she is learning the nuances of music from professor Harvinder Singh.
Suhani Sharma presented her tabla recital, traditional peshkar, rele, kayde and gaten set to teen taal. A Class 10 student, she has been learning tabla from Amit Gangani for the last five years.
Shraddha Muralidharan presented the badab khyal’s bandish “Ka Se Kahun Mann Ki Vytha” in raga bihag set to chatush taal. The 22-year-old is pursuing MBBS, but has maintained her keen interest in music. She has received music education from her professor Saubhagya Vardhan
The event concluded with a kathak performance by Riya Agarwal, who is being trained by the Kendra’s own kathak legend Shobha Koser.
