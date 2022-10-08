Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Young couple dies by suicide in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:24 PM IST

According to the police, the 25-year-old man was in a relationship with his 24-year-old neighbour and the two could not get married as they hail from the same village in Haryana’s Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A young couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan after the families of the two objected to their relationship in a village in Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the 25-year-old man was in a relationship with his 24-year-old neighbour. However, the couple could not get married as they hail from the same village. “Their families objected to their relationship and they left their houses on Friday night. They ended their life by hanging themselves in a room,” the spokesman said, adding the bodies were for the post-mortem examination. The families have not filed any complaint so far. “We are investigating the case and waiting for families to file a complaint,” the official said.

