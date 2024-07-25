Youth Congress protests recurring power cuts in state

Youth Congress on Wednesday held a protest outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) headquarters here against the frequent power cuts in the state. The protesters raised slogans against PSPCL and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state. Some of the protesters clashed with the police and were detained by police. They were later released. Members of the Youth Congress during a protest outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited headquarters.

Punjab Pradesh Youth Congress head Mohit Mohindra alleged that the AAP government had reneged from its promise of providing eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during the paddy season.

“Farmers across the state have been protesting against the power cuts. In some areas, farmers are not getting uninterrupted power supply even for a couple of hours during the day. The AAP government’s tall claims of providing uninterrupted power supply to agriculture sectors have fallen flat,” Mohindra alleged.

Mohindra said the incident at Rajindra Hospital is proof of the government’s failure to maintain a regular power supply.