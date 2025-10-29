Youth festivals connect Haryana’s youth to their ancestral values: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that promoting Haryanvi would greatly benefit the youth by strengthening their connection to their roots and Ratnawali 2025 showcases the authentic essence of rural Haryana.

Saini was in Kurukshetra, to inaugurate the four-day State Youth Festival Ratnawali 2025 at Kurukshetra University.

The CM said that the festival serves as a bridge connecting the youth of Haryana with their ancestral values and cultural heritage.

He also lauded Kurukshetra University for playing a key role in Haryana’s socio-economic and cultural growth, describing it as one of India’s top universities excelling in academics, research, science and technology, culture and sports.

Vice-chancellor Somnath Sachdeva said that KU’s vision of moving towards self-reliance is being realised through the contribution of its alumnus, Hemant Gupta, currently based in the United States, who donated ₹4 crore to the KU Alumni Association.

Public relations deputy director Jimmy Sharma informed that Sant Ram Deswal and Anoop Lather were honoured by Saini for their invaluable contributions to the promotion and preservation of Haryana’s culture.

Through the Haryanvi Media Chaupal, CM Saini conveyed the message that today’s youth should strive to become not only job seekers but also job creators.The chaupal was moderated by IMC & MT director Maha Singh Poonia.

Later, Saini also inspected the “Anubhav Kendra” located at Jyotisar pilgrimage site along with Swami Gyananand, tourism minister Arvind Sharma, and Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi.

The CM attended a presentation and also visited various sections of the centre and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

He said that to preserve the cultural heritage of the country, the government is preparing a project based on the Mahabharata theme in Jyotisar and Jyotisar Gita Sthali is being developed into the world’s most spectacular historical and tourist site.