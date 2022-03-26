Youth held for raping four-year-old girl in Manimajra
Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for raping a four-year-old girl in the forest area near IT Park on Thursday night.
According to the police, the girl was playing outside her house in Manimajra, when the accused, Chotu, lured her with sweets. He took the child to the forest area in IT Park, where he raped her.
On realising that she was missing, her parents formed a search party with neighbours and found her crying in the forest around 10 pm, with scratches all over her body. On Friday, she told her parents what had happened, following which they approached the police.
A case under Sections 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused at the IT Park police station.
