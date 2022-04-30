Youth killed in road accident involving SUV of Haryana sports minister’s brother, another critical

A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the SUV of Bikramjit Singh, who is the brother of Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, allegedly hit their motorcycle on NH-152 near Thol village in Kurukshetra district on Friday.

Bikramjit also sustained head injury and was referred to Chandigarh.

As per the FIR registered at the Ismailabad police station on complaint of a hair salon owner at near Thol bus stand, the accident took place on Friday afternoon near the bus stand.

The deceased was Abhishek (34), of Kurukshetra, and injured Rahul, of Pehowa, is hospitalised.

The complainant mentioned the name of driver of the SUV as Tarsem Lal, of Jainpura village in Kurukshetra. In a video being circulated on the social media, Bikramjit can be seen standing on the roadside with a bleeding head and scolding the driver.

Later, in a tweet, the sports minister said his elder brother Bikramjit got injured in the road accident and has been referred to Chandigarh.

He urged people to pray for recovery of his brother. In another tweet, the minister mentioned about Rahul but did not mention the deceased.

Ismailabad station house officer (SHO) Jagdish Chand said as per the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on.

On why Section of 304A (causing death by negligence) was not included in the FIR, he said the complainant did not know about the death and the Section will be added after confirmation.