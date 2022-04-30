Youth killed in road accident involving SUV of Haryana sports minister’s brother, another critical
A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the SUV of Bikramjit Singh, who is the brother of Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, allegedly hit their motorcycle on NH-152 near Thol village in Kurukshetra district on Friday.
Bikramjit also sustained head injury and was referred to Chandigarh.
As per the FIR registered at the Ismailabad police station on complaint of a hair salon owner at near Thol bus stand, the accident took place on Friday afternoon near the bus stand.
The deceased was Abhishek (34), of Kurukshetra, and injured Rahul, of Pehowa, is hospitalised.
The complainant mentioned the name of driver of the SUV as Tarsem Lal, of Jainpura village in Kurukshetra. In a video being circulated on the social media, Bikramjit can be seen standing on the roadside with a bleeding head and scolding the driver.
Later, in a tweet, the sports minister said his elder brother Bikramjit got injured in the road accident and has been referred to Chandigarh.
He urged people to pray for recovery of his brother. In another tweet, the minister mentioned about Rahul but did not mention the deceased.
Ismailabad station house officer (SHO) Jagdish Chand said as per the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on.
On why Section of 304A (causing death by negligence) was not included in the FIR, he said the complainant did not know about the death and the Section will be added after confirmation.
-
‘Alvida ki Namaz’ offered peacefully in Uttar Pradesh with a few firsts
The 'Alvida ki Namaz' (Ramzan's last Friday prayers) was offered peacefully amidst elaborate security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh. This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers, and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits. The change was the outcome of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives regarding restricted use of loudspeakers and no blocking of roads.
-
Farmers protest defamation suit by Karnal cop
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, held a protest at Karnal mini-secretariat on Friday against a defamation case filed by an inspector of the Karnal police against 36 farmers, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation last year. After a brief protest, they were called by Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav.
-
Double whammy in Yamunanagar: Haryana govt to snap power supply to industries for 8 hours
As Haryana faces huge power shortage amid soaring mercury levels, the government has issued a schedule of tentative power cuts in state hitting the industrial town of Yamunanagar badly. The government has decided to snap power supply for straight eight hours to industries, from 8pm to 4am, from Thursday night till further orders without any exemption to continuous process industries.
-
Haryana’s plan to buy 500MW power hits a roadblock
Haryana's bid to buy 500MW power on short-term basis for three years to tide over the power shortage in state has hit a roadblock. The state is short of about 2,400MW power every day. This includes 1,424MW of Adani Power, 380MW of Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and 600MW from Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar. This will mean further delays in procurement of power to tide over the shortage.
-
‘ALVIDA KI NAMAZ’: Special prayers offered for country’s peace and progress
Ramzan's last Friday prayers, also called 'Alvida ki Namaz', were offered peacefully in mosques of the state capital amid tight security. Prominent mosques, including Eidgah in Aishbagh and Teele Wali Masjid, Asifi Masjid witnessed huge turnout where the devouts from different parts of the city offered 'alvida' prayers. It was after a gap of two years that crowds were visible at the mosques as prayers were offered without any Covid restrictions.
