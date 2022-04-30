Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali

In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and his two friends suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Dharampreet Singh, a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran.

His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana. They are also enrolled in the same course.

(HT Photo)

Investigating officer Dilbagh Singh said around 1.30 am on Friday, the three friends were on their way in a car to have food in Kharar, with Dharampreet behind the wheel.

When they reached a bridge near Cheema Chowk in Phase 8B on Airport Road, Dharampreet suddenly noticed stray cattle on the road and lost control of the car, which rammed into the bridge’s guard rail and plunged down into an adjacent electricity tower.

The police reached the spot on getting information and rescued the three youths from the mangled car. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, where Dharampreet was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

Singh said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the body had been handed over to the family members after the autopsy.

