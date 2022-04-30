Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and his two friends suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight.
The deceased was identified as Dharampreet Singh, a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran.
His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana. They are also enrolled in the same course.
Investigating officer Dilbagh Singh said around 1.30 am on Friday, the three friends were on their way in a car to have food in Kharar, with Dharampreet behind the wheel.
When they reached a bridge near Cheema Chowk in Phase 8B on Airport Road, Dharampreet suddenly noticed stray cattle on the road and lost control of the car, which rammed into the bridge’s guard rail and plunged down into an adjacent electricity tower.
The police reached the spot on getting information and rescued the three youths from the mangled car. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, where Dharampreet was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.
Singh said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the body had been handed over to the family members after the autopsy.
-
Woman’s purse snatched in Mohali
Mohali A bike-borne man snatched a woman's purse when The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was returning from a market in Phase 3A on Friday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was walking home on foot around 9pm when the snatching took place. Her purse contained cash, important documents, credit and debit cards. The woman raised the alarm, but the accused fled towards Hotel Cama. Police are scanning CCTV footage and are in the process of filing an FIR.
-
HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6. The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021. The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA.
-
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation's jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population. PIB on board, only FM nod left The Public Investment Board on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister.
-
More trouble for Bajwa Developers: CLU of 3.23 acres of Mohali project revoked by Punjab chief town planner
In more trouble for Bajwa Developers Private Limited, the Punjab chief town planner has revoked the change of land use issued for a portion of land that is part of its 139-acre residential project in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123. The decisions come a month after Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, and his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, were arrested for cheating two customers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics