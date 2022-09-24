Youth power will realise dream of developed India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that providing opportunities to the youth was the top priority for the BJP government and it was the only party where youth have maximum representation at every level, be it CMs, MPs or ministers.

PM was virtually addressing the “Yuva Sankalp Rally” of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held at Mandi in Himachal, from Delhi, after heavy rains in Himachal grounded his flight. The rally also set the ball rolling for Himachal assembly elections to be held in November.

Modi apologised for not being able to make it to the rally and missing an opportunity to visit his “second home”.

The Prime Minister said that the youth of Himachal have made India proud on different fronts, be it sports or entertainment and also made the supreme sacrifice for the country right from the invasion of Kashmir in 1948 till today.

“BJP has a maximum representation of youth because it trusts the young people of the country as well as Himachal. And, it is this youth power that will fulfil the resolution of making India a developed country in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Kal”, the PM said.

He said that the Yuva Sankalp Rally of Mandi also symbolises India’s trust in the youth power.

Stable government has built trust among people

As India’s reputation has grown, Modi said, the whole world was longing to understand and connect with India and credit for this goes to the people of the country.

For many decades, he said, there were unstable, and coalition governments lacked a majority. This caused apprehension not only among the public but also in the world, and nobody could trust India, said Modi.

“Eight years ago, in 2014 people of India chose a stable government which also brought stability in policies and work culture and laid a strong foundation for the change,” said Modi.

He said the public and the world now trust India, and people have understood the importance of a stable government. He said people in UP and Uttarakhand have changed the tradition of changing government every five years, and the people and youth of Himachal have also made up their minds for a repeat of the BJP government.

Bulk drug park to make HP a global pharma hub

The Prime Minister said that Himachal has every capability and opportunity to speed up India’s progress.

“India’s recognition as world pharmacy will be strengthened when Himachal becomes a global pharma hub,” said Modi. He said Himachal was among the three states for setting up bulk drug parks to make India self-sufficient in raw materials for medicines. Similarly, it is among the four states where medical device parks are being built,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the youth of Himachal were also availing the benefit of the programmes like start-up India and the Atamnirbhar Bharat fund.

He said in the last eight years premium institutes like IIT-Mandi, IIM-Sirmaur, IIIT-Una, and AIIMS- Bilaspur have been opened in the state.

“What was even impossible to imagine has been made possible by the BJP government,” he said.

Tourism to boost Indian economy

He said the tourism sector would boost the Indian economy in Amrit Kal. “We have been constantly making efforts to promote Himachal’s handicraft. Kullu Shawl, Kinnauri Shawl, Chamba Rumal and Chappal and Lahauli socks have been given GI tag,” he said.

The PM said the government has started an e-visa scheme which benefits the tourism sector the most. He also appreciated the successful vaccination campaign carried out by the Himachal government to revive the tourism sector from the pandemic situation. “This also built a trust among the foreign tourists that Himachal is safe,” he said.

Mudra Yojna has given an unprecedented boost to the homestays, restaurants and other industries in Himachal, he said, adding that loans worth ₹14,000 crore were given under the scheme in the state.

Modi said the centre’s schemes have boosted the food processing, tourism and agriculture sector, which have maximum opportunities for youth.

For the expansion of National Highways, the centre has given ₹14,000 crore to Himachal, which is seven times the previous government. “The ropeway expansion and Vibrant Border Village will also benefit Himachal in a big way,” he said.

“Himachal is also a big beneficiary of Work from Home policy, a reason for which is better digital connectivity,” said the PM. He also lauded Himachal for being the first state to bring a drone policy. He said the increasing use of the drone will bring several opportunities for the youth.