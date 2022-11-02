Youth will get important responsibility in elections: Rajiv Shukla

Days after the bickering in the youth Congress over ticket allotment, AICC in charge for Himachal and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla said the youth Congress has an important role in the elections

Appreciating the work youth Congress, he said that if the party comes to power, young colleagues will be entrusted with important responsibilities in the government. He rubbished the allegations that the youth Congress was staying away from the campaign, saying that these misconceptions are being spread and are far from reality.

Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari, working president Yadopati Thakur, and general secretary Surjit Singh Bharmauri, who were frontrunners for the tickets from Kinnaur, Sarkhaghat and Bharmaur, shared the dais with Shukla at a press conference in Shimla. AICC in charge of media affairs Alka Lamba was also present.

“There are many types of posts in the government, and young colleagues will be accommodated in it when Congress comes to power,” said Shukla adding that the youth Congress was the backbone of the party.

Bhandari said that neither he nor any other leaders of the youth Congress are upset with the party over the denial of tickets. He said that none of the youth Congress leaders was contesting as an independent and it shows that they are with the party.