Youths tonsured in Yamunanagar village for trying to steal LPG cylinder

A panchayat in Yamunanagar’s Devdhar village of Chhachhrauli block tonsured the heads of at least two youths after they were allegedly caught stealing an LPG cylinder last week.

In the videos that have gone viral now, villagers can be seen shaving off their heads using a trimmer as one of them resists and starts apologising, only to be gripped tightly by the people around.

Sarpanch Uma Devi’s father-in-law Surender Kumar said, “They’ve been caught for theft earlier as well. Recently, they were caught again by villagers when they were trying to steal a cylinder. The villagers started demanding an action against them, as we’ve no hope from the administration and the panchayat decided to do so. We wanted to teach them a lesson.”

When pointed out that what they did was against the law, Kumar accepted that they shouldn’t have taken the law into their hands. “I know we’ve done wrong but villagers have no hope from the police. They are drug addicts and the whole village was angry with them,” he added.

Superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said he will verify the details and inform accordingly. However, he didn’t respond to calls and messages later.

Pratap Nagar SHO sub-inspector Prithvi Singh said, “We’ve not received any complaint . If there is any, we will initiate necessary action.”