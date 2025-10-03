Yudh Nashian Virudh: 1,300 kg of heroin seized, more than 31k arrested in 7 months

Punjab police have arrested over 31,000 drug smugglers and recovered more than 1,300 kg of heroin in the past seven months under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, officials said on Thursday. The crackdown continues at pace. On Wednesday alone, 81 smugglers were arrested with 2.6 kg of heroin, 1.3 kg of opium, 1.34 lakh pills, and drug proceeds amounting to ₹8,110.

Launched on March 1, the campaign has seen sustained action across all 28 police districts under DGP Gaurav Yadav. Till October 1, the police registered 20,641 FIRs and arrested 31,478 individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Along with 1,359.5 kg of heroin, the police also recovered 437 kg of opium, 248 quintals of poppy husk, 31 kg of charas, 498 kg of ganja, and 7.2 kg of ICE. Additionally, 37 lakh intoxicant tablets and ₹12.73 crore in drug money were seized.

