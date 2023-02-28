Zira factory row: PPCB has refused consent for operation: Punjab tells High Court

The Punjab government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has refused consent for operation to the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit in Zira in Ferozepur district, where protests are continuing since July 2022.

The government response came on the plea of the firm filed on July 29, 2022, seeking removal of protesters from outside the factory. The protest is still continuing. The chief minister on January 17 had announced the closure of the factory to pacify the protesters. However, notification for the same was not issued. The PPCB order is of February 2.

The PPCB has recorded in refusal letter that the application submitted by the firm was not complete in all respects and was lacking in the production of substantial material to show compliance to the conditions of the consents already imposed by the board. It has also cited non- compliance of various laws pertaining to environment and pollution. “The industry has not submitted record relating to the operation of effluent treatment plant i.e. record of quantity of chemicals and energy utilised for treatment and sludge generated from treatment so as to satisfy the Board regarding regular and proper operation of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and the industry has not submitted calibration certificate of Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) installed in its premises,” letter of PPCB submitted in court on Tuesday read.

The factory in question, Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit in Mansurwal village of Zira in Ferozepur, is facing protests from the locals, which started on July 24 over allegations of adverse environmental impact of the unit in the area. As state failed to pacify the protesters, the high court had to intervene from time to time and also ordered that ₹20 crore be deposited with the high court as factory was claiming that it had all the clearances, but facing losses due to protests. A suo motu contempt petition is also pending in high court against the officers as court felt that officers failed to comply with the orders of court on removal of protesters from the site.

On December 23, the government had also constituted four committees to examine various aspects with regard to issues raised by protesters sitting on a dharna and to amicably resolve the issue. The process is still underway.

The government response in HC says a meeting was chaired by the chief minister on February 14 on the subject in question in which PPCB apprised the CM and others present about its decision. In the meeting, the DGP is recorded as saying that it was no longer an issue of law and order and state was fully capable of handling the law and order situation. Detailed order of Tuesday’s proceedings is awaited.