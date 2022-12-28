Zira factory stir: Protesters withdraw from probe teams after death of farmer

FEROZEPUR: The protesters’ representatives on Wednesday withdrew from the probe committees following a death of a 35-year-old farmer on Wednesday.

Probe committees, formed by the state government, were supposed to start collecting samples to check the allegations of pollution against the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit in Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur along with protesters’ representatives.

As the news of the death of the farmer spread, the protesters quit the sampling midway.

Farmers of 44 villages are sitting on a dharna outside the Malbros International Private Limited for the last 155 days.

The sample collection had just started when news of the death of a farmer Rajvir Singh Gill, 35, spread like a wildfire. The probe committees were to test the soil.

Rajvir is survived by two kids, including a 4-month-old daughter, besides his wife and parents.

“Rajvir, a native of an area located mere 500m away from the liquor factory, was suffering from multiple diseases due to pollution by the liquor factory,” alleged Sandeep Singh, a member of Sanjha Morcha, Zira.

A few days back, Rajvir had allegedly released a video wherein he had blamed the factory for his ailments and loss of his father’s eyesight. (HT couldn’t independently verify the video)

“In a video which went viral a few days ago, Rajvir blamed pollution by the said factory for his health condition and also for loss of his father’s eyesight,” Sandeep further alleged.

The protesters brought the dead body of the deceased to the protest site and raised slogans against the Punjab government as well as the liquor factory. They demanded the permanent closure of the factory.

Later the deceased was cremated without any post-mortem.

“We did not get any complaint from the protesters on the death of Rajvir following alleged pollution by liquor factory, hence, no post-mortem was held,” Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, said.

Protesters allege pressure tactics by police

The protesters also alleged that the police were trying to intimidate their representatives in the probe committees.

“Heavy police force is accompanying our representatives and the probe committees, who are here to examine the allegations against the factory. It is a pressure tactic. We are not expecting a fair probe by these committees. That is the other reason our representatives quit the probe,” Sandeep said, adding, “Factory authorities are allegedly eliminating proof of pollution in the vicinity, and authorities are turning a blind eye even though they have submitted complaints.”

Sagar Setia, additional deputy commissioner (general), Ferozepur, who was the nodal officer for the probe teams, said that the sample collection was about to start and the health and animal husbandry teams were also in the field interacting with villagers when the protesters’ representatives quit.

“Today, the health team reached the primary health centre, located in village Kassona and the Asha workers were sharing epistemology of the area while the team of animal husbandry was interacting with two families when the representatives of protesters quit,” Setia said.

“On Thursday, the probe committee will carry on their process of collecting samples,” Setia added.

Meanwhile, replying to the allegations of police intimidation, SSP said the police were there to maintain law and order.

“We have not got any official information of withdrawal by representatives from probe committees. The police are there to facilitate probe committees, maintain law and order and deal with any untoward situation. No one has, and no one will intimidate any protesters,” the SSP said.

On Tuesday, after days of confrontation, the representatives of the protesters decided to join their respective probe teams, and the sample collection was slated to start on Wednesday.

Ready for any probe: factory official

Factory’s chief managing director Pawan Bansal also interacted with the media and said they were ready for any probe.

“We are ready to dig a borewell from 500 to 2,000 feet in the vicinity of the factory as per the choice of protesters at own our cost but under due supervision of administration. We shall be liable if any pollution or pollutant are found linked to our factory,” Bansal said.

“We are even ready to drink ground water of vicinity, as demanded by protesters for ten days, provided they gave written assurances that they will let us resume the functioning of the factory if all goes well,” he further said.

