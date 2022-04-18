Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Zirakpur furniture factory gutted in fire, no casualty reported

A furniture factory was gutted in a major fire at Singhpura village, Zirakpur, on Sunday morning
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Rajvind Sharma, owner of VS Taj Furniture and Interior in Singhpura village, left after closing his factory around 10 pm on Saturday. It is believed that the fire started due to a spark from a short circuit in the factory at around 5 am, with the wooden goods caught fire.

When the owner of the nearby house noticed the smoke, he immediately informed the owner and the neighbours. Residents of the neighbourhood tried to douse the fire with buckets of water and sand before the fire brigade arrived.

The factory owners rushed to the spot and informed local administration and firefighters. Four fire brigades, two each from Zirakpur and Derabassi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The roof of the furniture factory also collapsed due to the fire.

Sharma said goods worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt in the warehouse. When former MLA NK Sharma came to know about the incident, he visited the spot and appealed to Derabassi sub-divisional magistrate over the phone for arranging financial assistance to the factory owner.

