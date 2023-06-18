Zirakpur: Mystery behind the identity of the partially burnt female body deepens

A day after the partially burnt body of a woman, wrapped in a half burnt blanket was found on Nabha Sahib-Dayalpura road, a Shahabad family claimed that the body was of their daughter and accused their son-in-law for killing her citing their disturbed marriage.

Immediately after the body was found, an alert was sounded by Zirakpur police following which all the police stations started tracing the complainants who had lodged missing complaints.

In a similar exercise, Derabassi police also contacted all such complainants including a family in Shahabad in Haryana.

The family claimed that the body was of their daughter Sunita, 32, who went missing from the house of her in-laws on May 15 in Derabassi. Her mother claimed to recognise the body through bangles on one of the arms.

The family blamed their son-in-law citing that the couple who tied the knot around 10 years ago, shared a strained relationship.

Counter claims

Derabassi police, following the claims of the family, summoned Sunita’s husband for questioning who ridiculed the claims of the family that the body was of his wife.

“Sunita’s husband firmly stood his ground that it was not his wife and accused his in-laws of falsely implicating him since his wife escaped with her male friend”, a cop investigating the case said.

The officer added that Sunita fled with Lalit of Aligarh last year but returned after around 10 months after he was jailed and was lodged in Delhi jail in a theft case. “Now Lalit has come out of the jail and she, according to her husband, again escaped from the house on May 15 following which Derabassi police lodged a missing complaint in the first week of this month”, an officer stated.

Police to conduct DNA test

Now to verify the allegations, police are planning to get the DNA test of the body along with the DNA of Sunita’s mother done.

“Now since we have a family claiming the body of their daughter and on the other hand the husband denying the same, we have decided to go for a DNA test which will clear the air. Even a few neighbours whom we called for identification ridiculed the claims of the family of Sunita. We have not arrested anyone so far but we have interrogated a few suspects. A murder case has been registered against an unidentified person at Zirakpur police station”, a senior police officer said.

