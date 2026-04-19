...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Zirakpur police bust online loan fraud racket targeting foreigners; 10 arrested

According to police, the accused operated a cyber fraud network in which they contacted foreign nationals through online calls and lured them with offers of low-interest loans.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

Zirakpur police busted an online fraud racket that targeted people abroad by offering loans at low interest rates and arrested 10 accused during a special operation.

Police are questioning the accused to uncover more details about the racket and identify additional victims and financial transactions linked to the operation. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused operated a cyber fraud network in which they contacted foreign nationals through online calls and lured them with offers of low-interest loans. They falsely claimed to arrange loans and convinced victims to pay processing fees or advance charges in dollars.

The accused collected money from victims without authorisation to provide loans. They ran the operation in a planned manner while sitting in India and targeted people living abroad.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act at Zirakpur police station. The accused include Melvin Thakkar, identified as the kingpin, along with Anirudh Palhaniya, Anant Dev Kaushik, Pawan Pandevar, Sonu Diyali, Milan Sunwar, Ashiq Darji, Arjun Shetri, Prashant Om Prakash Jaiswal, and Palwinder Singh.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Zirakpur police bust online loan fraud racket targeting foreigners; 10 arrested
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Zirakpur police bust online loan fraud racket targeting foreigners; 10 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.