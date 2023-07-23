Zirakpur resident held for duping man of 93,000

Police arrested a man for duping a Dharampur resident of ₹93,000 on the pretext of sending him abroad. Police recovered ₹58,000 from his possession.

The complainant said it has been over eight months and Gurpartap Singh had neither returned the money nor arranged the visa. (Stock image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Gurpartap Singh of Vikas Nagar, Dhakoli, Zirakpur, was caught on Friday.

Complainant Abhishek Thakur of Dharampur, Kasauli, in his complaint on September 26, 2022, said he had paid over ₹93,000 in advance to Gurpartap for getting a visa to Malta. The total amount asked by him was ₹6 lakhs and had promised that the work will be done in 4-5 months.

The complainant said it has been over eight months and Singh neither returned the money nor arranged the visa. The accused was sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON