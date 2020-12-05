e-paper
Chandigarh records three more Covid deaths

Chandigarh records three more Covid deaths

With this, Mohali's toll went up to 288 while Chandigarh and Panchkula's death count rose to 287 and 131 respectively.

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 04:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh also recorded 111 fresh infections, taking its tally to 17, 828.
Chandigarh also recorded 111 fresh infections, taking its tally to 17, 828.(HT FILE)
         

The tricity recorded five more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, of which three were from Chandigarh and one each was from Mohali and Panchkula.



The deceased include two males, aged 85 and 83, from Sector 19 and Sector 21 of Chandigarh and an 80-year-old woman from Sector 20. From Panchkula, the latest fatality is a 64-year-old man from Sector-16.

Chandigarh also recorded 111 fresh infections, taking its tally to 17, 828. The city currently has 928 active cases. As many as 161 patients also recovered in the last 24 hours.

In Mohali, 149 persons tested positive for the virus, taking the cumulative count to 16, 068. Out of the 149 cases, 1, 017 are from Mohali (Urban), 13 from Dera Bassi, 12 from Kharar, four from Gharuan, five from Lalru, three from Kurali and five from Dhakoli. As many as 15 patients were discharged after recovery, bringing down the active cases to 2, 280.

Panchkula recorded 63 new cases, of which 29 were females. The district has 483 active cases while its recovery rate stands at 93.15%.

