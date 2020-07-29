Chandigarh, tricity see steepest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases

cities

With 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, the tricity recorded its highest single-day spike on Wednesday.

With 44 infections being reported from Chandigarh, it was also the highest spike witnessed in the Union Territory to date.

However, at 46, the maximum number of cases on Wednesday surfaced in Panchkula district; Mohali district reported 27.

The previous highest single-day spike in the tricity was 102, recorded on July 21.

In Chandigarh, the tally has now climbed to 978, of which 352 cases are still active. As many as 611 people have been cured so far, of whom 12 were discharged on Wednesday. Fourteen have also succumbed to the infection.

The fresh cases were reported from across the city, including Sectors 7, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 49 and 55 besides Dhanas, Raipur Khurd, Ram Darbar and Khuda Jassu. Most of them are family members of infected persons, including six from Khuda Lahora. Eight of those who tested positive are above the age of 65.

P’kula infections near 500

The total reached 498 in Panchkula district, with 46 fresh infections. As many as 255 cases remain active, with 241 being cured and two dying so far.

Of the new patients five are over the age of 65 while eight are minors, including a nine-month-old boy from Charnia village. A CRPF personnel has also tested positive.

At 10, the maximum cases are from Nawananagar, followed by seven from Taprian and six from Marranwala. The remaining cases are spread across Sectors 2, 8, 12, 19 and 21 besides Mansa Devi Complex, Surajpur, Chandimandir and Kalka.

Cop, PSEB officials test positive

A 45-year-old constable posted at the Dera Bassi police station besides two staffers of the Punjab School Education Board are among 27 fresh cases reported in Mohali district. The count has reached 798, of which 303 are active.

Also, 11 people were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 481.

An assistant secretary and female superintendent of the PSEB have tested positive a day after the controller of examination was found infected.

“Some of the offices of the PSEB have been sealed and samples of most of its employees have been taken,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, adding that public dealing has been stopped at the Dera Bassi police station too. Among the fresh cases, 16 are from Dera Bassi subdivision, including a three-year-old girl. The remaining are spread across Mohali and Kharar subdivisions.