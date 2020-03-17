e-paper
Home / Cities / CIA cops booked for abetment: 4 days on, kin accuse police of inaction, demand arrest of accused in Patiala

CIA cops booked for abetment: 4 days on, kin accuse police of inaction, demand arrest of accused in Patiala

In a video, the victim accused the cops of harassment him and demanding bribe, before ending his life at Bhaguana village on Thursday night

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Four days after two crime investigation agency (CIA) cops were booked for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man, his family met deputy superintendent of police (DSP, rural) and demanded arrest of the two accused, in Sangrur on Tuesday.

In a video, the victim accused the cops of harassment him and demanding bribe, before ending his life at Bhaguana village on Thursday night.

The senior police official said that the accused have been suspended and further action can be taken only after departmental probe is completed.

In the video, the victim, Somdutt Sharma, 37, accused CIA head constable Daljeet Singh alias Dalli and constable Harmanpreet Singh alias Manki of torturing and electrocuting him, and demanding bribe.

After the clip made round on the social media on Friday, the Sangur police registered a case against the accused cops under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

“My husband was harassed by the cops. He was upset over this and ended his life by consuming poison. Police have not arrested the accused CIA cops. I want justice,” said Kiran Bala, wife of the deceased.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said that action has been initiated against the accused and we are now waiting for the department probe report.

