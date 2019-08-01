City woman found hanging in Rishikesh

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:15 IST

Gurugram A 30-year-old woman, who went missing from Gurugram on July 2, and a 22-year-old man were found hanging in a room of a dharamshala (shelter for pilgrims) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Thursday morning, the police said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned that they were “tired of being on the run”, but the police are yet to ascertain the reason for the suicides.

The Gurugram police said they received a call from Rishikesh police on Thursday morning that a woman was found hanging and they had recovered a suicide note from the room, which mentioned that no one is responsible for their death.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the husband of the woman had lodged a missing person’s complaint on July 2, when she did not return home. He told the police that she had gone to the market to get a travel bag repaired. “We had formed teams and her call detail records were taken with the help of cyber police station. Her Facebook account was scanned and the details of a man were recovered, following which her location was traced to Amritsar,” he said.

During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the woman had allegedly befriended an Amritsar resident and was in touch with him. “We are suspecting that she had gone to meet the man and lived there for a few days before moving to Rishikesh on Wednesday evening,” said Singh.

The city police team and her husband left for Rishikesh on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Ritesh Kumar Shah, station house officer of the station concerned in Rishikesh, said that they had received a call from the dharamshala around 9.30am. “They had checked in on Wednesday evening and told the staff that they were married. The note found from the room mentioned that the two were taking the extreme step as they were tired of being on the run,” Shah said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Friday, the police said.

