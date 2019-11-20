City youngsters add a dash of colour to zilla parishad schools

cities

A group of young professionals from the city have taken it upon themselves to beautify zilla parishad (ZP) school buildings in the state using crowdfunding.

Parijat, a Parel-based collective which has nearly 200 members have painted 17 schools so far and are planning to cover two schools every month as part of their ‘Back to school’ initiative.

Every month, a group of nearly 20-25 professionals visit villages on the city’s periphery and spend their weekend beautifying the place.

“Since 2014, we have been working with ZP schools by providing school essentials to the children there. During our visits to these schools, we couldn’t help but notice the dull school buildings that students had to sit in. Thus we decided to paint and beautify these buildings to create a positive learning atmosphere for students,” said Swapnil Pathre, a finance professional.

Over the last two years, the collective has also worked on a makeover for a ZP school in Vasind, Thane.

The school only has 35 students but has state-of-the-art amenities.

“The exercise is completely free for schools and they do not have to spend anything in the beautification process,” said Harshad Thackeray, a volunteer with Parijat who works with a construction firm.

Some of the schools where the group has worked so far include ZP school Shere, Shahpur, Sant Gadge Maharaj Ashramshala in Palghar and ZP school, Haveli, Pune.

The group has also donated school essential kits to 3,521 students from 54 schools in 17 districts in the state.