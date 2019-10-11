Classmate stabs 17-year-old to death over ₹1,200

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:34 IST

Ghaizabad: A 17-year-old class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate following an altercation over a sum of ₹1,200. The incident was reported from a park in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday afternoon and the father of the slain boy, who reached Ghaziabad from Hathras, has named his son’s four classmates in his complaint to the police.

According to police, the victim, Rahul Singh, was the student of a private school in Ghaziabad. He had lent money to his classmates, amounting to ₹1,200, and had demanded that they return the money.

Singh’s father told the police that his son had gone to school for his exams on October 10, after which the prime suspect, also aged 17 years, took him to a park near the school.

“There, three more of his classmates were present. Together, they beat up my son and also stabbed him. Later, they took him to a private hospital nearby and also informed my nephew who lives in Ghaziabad,” the FIR said.

Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO of Sihani Gate police station, said, “The prime suspect had a knife in his bag as Singh had allegedly beaten him up previously for not returning the money. On Thursday afternoon, an argument over the money ensued between the two. The prime suspect then pulled out the knife from his bag and stabbed Singh.”

Based on SIngh’s father’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) against the four.

“The prime suspect is on the run but he will be nabbed soon. The three boys who were present at the scene of the crime were not involved in the stabbing. The three took the injured boy to the hospital and also informed his family members. It has come to light that the fight between the victim and the prime suspect led to the murder. The other three boys were not involved but we are investigating the case,” the SHO said.

