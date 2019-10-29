e-paper
Close shave for DMCH dean, his family as SUV’s engine explodes in Ludhiana

Dr Rajoo Singh Chhina, along with other family members, escaped to the roof to save themselves

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The damaged Ford Endeavour SUV parked in Haibowal in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
The damaged Ford Endeavour SUV parked in Haibowal in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Dean academics and medical superintendent of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Dr Rajoo Singh Chhina and his family members had a narrow escape after the engine of their Ford Endeavour SUV parked in porch exploded on Monday night.

An Audi SUV belonging to Dr Chhina’s brother Dr Gurneet Singh also got damaged as it was parked next to the Ford Endeavour. Due to the explosion, the ground floor of dean’s house also caught flames and its windowpanes were shattered.

Dr Chhina, along with other family members, escaped to the roof to save themselves.

It took the fire brigade 20 minutes to douse the flames.

Dr Chhina said that he, along with his wife, son, brother, sister-in-law and mother, was on first floor of the house when the engine of the car exploded at 9.30pm on Monday.

“I rushed down only to find both the SUVs damaged and fire on the ground floor,” he added.

Dr Chinna said the SUV was rendered totally damaged in the incident, cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

“I have informed the Ford dealership and their technicians have checked the vehicle,” he added.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:42 IST

