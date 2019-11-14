e-paper
Close to half of 580 HAL employees opting for voluntary retirement to exit on Nov-Dec 2019

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:35 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
PUNE As many as 580 employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd, India’s first pharma public sector undertaking in Pimpri-Chinchwad, have opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). Out of the 580 employees, 219 will get voluntary retirement on November 30, 2019, and others by the end of December 2019, according to officials of the company.

Of the company’s total strength of 900, at least 580 employees’ are opting for voluntary retirement scheme.

Nirja Saraf, managing director, Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd, said, “The Union cabinet has approved the voluntary retirement scheme opted by the employees on September 7, 2019, and October 7, 2019, was the last date for the to submit applications. Among them, 219 employees will get voluntary retirement on November 30 and the rest of the employees will be relieved by the end of December 2019.”

On July 17, 2019, the Union cabinet approved budgetary support of Rs 330.35 crore as a loan for meeting liabilities of at least 1,000 employees of three public sector pharmaceutical companies of the country to help in disbursing unpaid salaries and providing support for voluntary retirement scheme of employees. The three companies are Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rajasthan Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Hindustan Antibiotics Limited. Of this amount, Rs 158.35 crore will be used for disbursing unpaid salaries and Rs 172 crore for VRS scheme. Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd will get Rs 280.15 crore.

Manoj Kotak, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Mumbai member of Parliament (MP), who has been elected as president of Hindustan Antibiotics Mazdoor Sangh (HAMS), an official union of the company recently, told Hindustan Times, “We have a meeting scheduled with DV Sadananda Gowda, the cabinet minister for chemicals and fertilizers, between November 18 and 20. The final date is yet to be confirmed. In that meeting, we are pushing for payment of remaining dues as well as the rehabilitation of remaining employees who have not opted for voluntary retirement scheme.”

“ The other focus of the meeting will be on functioning of Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd units and its best possible ways,” he added.

