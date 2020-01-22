CM helpline a hit among masses: Jairam Thakur

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:34 IST



Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 has become very popular with the common man, as can be gauged by the 2,08,818 calls received from across the state. Of the total calls, 50,706 were complaints of which 43,545 have been resolved and 7,161 were at different stages of redressal.

“The state government launched this platform on September 16 last year, which is a time-bound and speedy redressal of public grievances. The public can register their complaints by dialling 1100. This saves precious time and money for the common man and reduces footfall in government offices, too.” he added.

Thakur said the state government had also launched Janmanch programme to address public grievances across the state, wherein 90 % grievances were redressed. He said that he was personally monitoring progress of the platforms.