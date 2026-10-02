Shimla, Residents have alleged that construction of the Chalonthi-Bhattakufar twin tunnel on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch of the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane project in Shimla's suburbs does not align with the earlier survey.

Construction of Chalonthi-Bhattakufar twin tunnel not aligned with earlier survey: Shimla residents

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Cracks were seen in several buildings near the tunnels, and residents demanded that the original survey, current alignment, and the technical methodology adopted for construction be thoroughly examined and explained publicly.

Over 40 people from 15 families were rendered homeless in the cold winter night in January this year after three multi-storey buildings, including two residential buildings and a hotel, developed cracks in the Chaulanti area of Sanjauli in the suburbs of the state capital Shimla.

Members of the Twin Tunnel Affected Sangharsh Samiti, who raised the issue with MP Suresh Kashyap of the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, said the area is geologically sensitive and that a comprehensive geotechnical and safety assessment should be done before any further major construction.

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{{^usCountry}} They alleged that no proper public hearing was held before the project began and that all stakeholders and local elected representatives were not adequately consulted, a statement said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They alleged that no proper public hearing was held before the project began and that all stakeholders and local elected representatives were not adequately consulted, a statement said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents said they feared a large number of houses could eventually be affected. They pointed to the steep slopes in the area and feared that instability affecting one structure or part of the hillside could affect other nearby houses.

The affected people were among those who raised various concerns in the presence of National Highways Authority of India officials and the MP. They also questioned the distance between the underground tunnel and residential buildings. Residents demanded an independent technical assessment.

Residents also raised concerns about the possible impact on the Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which they said holds religious and emotional significance for the locality, during the meeting.

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The NHAI officials said work had presently been stopped and that a team from IIT Roorkee was conducting a geotechnical study. They said they would consider the technical findings before taking further action and would work to ensure residents did not suffer any loss.

Addressing the residents, MP Kashyap said a house is not merely a building but often represents a lifetime of savings and hard work. He said he had already spoken to the Project Director and the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla about the matter.

"It takes a lifetime for a person to build a home. If someone's house is damaged or becomes unsafe, there can hardly be a greater personal loss. Development is necessary, but people's lives and safety are even more important," Kashyap said.

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After assessing the situation, Kashyap said residents' apprehensions needed to be taken seriously. He stressed that officials should inform people about the project and that consultation should be an important part of the process.

Kashyap questioned the officials over the project survey and asked why the original survey or alignment had been changed, if such a change had indeed taken place, and called for a proper technical investigation. He said construction should proceed only after safety concerns had been satisfactorily addressed.

He said, "I will raise the matter with senior officials and, if required, with the Union Minister as well. Every genuine loss suffered by residents should be properly assessed, and appropriate compensation should be ensured as per the rules."

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He also called for restoration work to be undertaken on a war footing in affected areas and stressed that geologists, structural specialists and other technical experts should be involved in the process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.