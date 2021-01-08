‘Corona ambulance’ discontinued as virus cases drop in Ludhiana

As Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the city, services of the ‘Corona Ambulance’— a bus-turned sampling and testing mobile laboratory — have been discontinued.

Apart from this, out of the six mobile teams of health workers, four have been withdrawn following the orders of the health department.

Confirming the same, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said the mobile testing bus has been withdrawn as the number of virus cases have started to drop. “If an increase in cases is witnessed in the near future, the vans and Corona Ambulance would be deployed again,” added Dr Ramesh.

Block extension educator Rajinder Kumar said two mobile teams and a mobile medical unit are carrying out testing in urban and rural areas of the district.

The ambulance was equipped with testing cabins for collecting samples and a doctor and trained technician for conducting the tests.

The ambulance and vans had played a pivotal role in speeding up the sampling process, especially at places where people were reluctant to visit the hospital for tests and the industrial area where factory workers were tested frequently.