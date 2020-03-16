Coronavirus: 292 home quarantined in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:49 IST

As many as 292 persons who returned to India from different countries after the outbreak of coronavirus have been quarantined in their homes in Tarn Taran district, officials said.

Six others with their foreign travel history are yet to be traced, the officials added.

Deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said, “Of the 292 persons, the quarantine period of 107 will end in a day or two. Till now, none of the returnees was found to have symptoms of the disease.”

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar, said, “Our teams are working to find the whereabouts of the six more persons with foreign travel history. They will also be quarantined for 28-days.”

On Saturday, a Tarn Taran man who returned from Italy didn’t follow the district administration’s guidelines for home quarantine. A police team was deployed to keep him isolated in his house for 28 days, said an official.