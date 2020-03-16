e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus: 292 home quarantined in Tarn Taran

Coronavirus: 292 home quarantined in Tarn Taran

Six with foreign travel history yet to be traced; police deployed to isolate an Italy-returned man after he didn’t follow guidelines

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 292 persons who returned to India from different countries after the outbreak of coronavirus have been quarantined in their homes in Tarn Taran district, officials said.

Six others with their foreign travel history are yet to be traced, the officials added.

Deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said, “Of the 292 persons, the quarantine period of 107 will end in a day or two. Till now, none of the returnees was found to have symptoms of the disease.”

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar, said, “Our teams are working to find the whereabouts of the six more persons with foreign travel history. They will also be quarantined for 28-days.”

On Saturday, a Tarn Taran man who returned from Italy didn’t follow the district administration’s guidelines for home quarantine. A police team was deployed to keep him isolated in his house for 28 days, said an official.

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities