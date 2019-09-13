Corruption: UPPCL files FIR against supdt engineer, 2 executive engineers

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:00 IST

LUCKNOW: The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Friday ordered suspension and lodging of FIR against one superintending engineer and two executive engineers on charges of corruption.

It also ordered strict action against four other executive engineers, four assistant engineers, two junior engineers besides several others employees and some contractors over the same issue.

Giving this information, UPPCL chairman and principal secretary, energy, Alok Kumar said: “Action against some of them, including the superintending engineer posted under the Agra discom, has been taken after a departmental vigilance probe found them guilty of extortion from consumers and indulging in other corrupt activities.”

The engineers and other staffers who have been singled out to face action are posted in different districts under different discoms.

Meanwhile, energy minister Srikant Sharma directed UPPCL to hold workshops in districts with a view to improve power supply. He said he would visit the districts after October 15 to take stock of the situation and obtain consumers’ feedback on services.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 21:00 IST