Home / Cities / Couple dies after roof collapse in Amritsar

Couple dies after roof collapse in Amritsar

Family members say the couple had retired to their room after dinner. Around 11pm, they heard a crashing sound and rushed outside to find that the roof of the couple’s room had collapsed.

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The roof gave way after a neighbour’s wall collapsed and fell on it during heavy rain and storm on Saturday night.
The roof gave way after a neighbour’s wall collapsed and fell on it during heavy rain and storm on Saturday night.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

A couple died as the roof of their room collapsed after heavy rain and storm in Dhapai locality of Amritsar on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder Singh, 33, and Harpreet Kaur, 27.

Ravinder’s father, Amarjit Singh, said the couple had retired to their room after dinner. Around 11pm, he heard a crashing sound and rushed outside to find that the roof of the couple’s room had collapsed. He said that a neighbour’s wall had first crumbled and fallen on the roof, which led to the collapse.

Amarjit said that neighbours and other family members managed to remove the debris and pull the couple out but they had died by then.

The deceased Ravinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur. Family members say they had got married just about a year ago.
The deceased Ravinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur. Family members say they had got married just about a year ago. ( HT PHOTO )

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shishupal Singh, in-charge of Putlighar police post, said they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). The couple had got married just about a year ago, family members said.

