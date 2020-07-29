e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Couple held for immigration fraud in Mohali

Couple held for immigration fraud in Mohali

The couple ran ‘Child Abroad Education and Stewart Placement Services’ in Phase 11, from 2014 to 2018 and duped a several persons on the pretext of sending them abroad.

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The duo had shut their Mohali immigration firm office in 2018 and moved to Jalandhar, from where they were arrested.
The duo had shut their Mohali immigration firm office in 2018 and moved to Jalandhar, from where they were arrested.
         

A couple has been arrested for allegedly duping a large number of persons through their immigration firm in Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Sheetal Singh alias Sonu and Navjot Kaur, both residents of Shahkot in Punjab. The couple ran ‘Child Abroad Education and Stewart Placement Services’ in Phase 11, from 2014 to 2018 and duped a several persons on the pretext of sending them abroad. They allegedly shut the office in 2018 and moved to Jalandhar, from where they were arrested. No recoveries have been made from them so far, police said.

Phase 11 station house officer Jagdeep Singh Brar said eight cases have been registered against Sonu and the amount he defrauded comes to around Rs 1 crore.

According to sources, similar cases of cheating and fraud have also been registered against the accused at police stations of Jalandhar and other cities. Police are now probing if the couple had a license for the immigration firm. Sonu reportedly even stayed in Australia for six months.

The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police custody.

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In