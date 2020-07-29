Couple held for immigration fraud in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:44 IST

A couple has been arrested for allegedly duping a large number of persons through their immigration firm in Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Sheetal Singh alias Sonu and Navjot Kaur, both residents of Shahkot in Punjab. The couple ran ‘Child Abroad Education and Stewart Placement Services’ in Phase 11, from 2014 to 2018 and duped a several persons on the pretext of sending them abroad. They allegedly shut the office in 2018 and moved to Jalandhar, from where they were arrested. No recoveries have been made from them so far, police said.

Phase 11 station house officer Jagdeep Singh Brar said eight cases have been registered against Sonu and the amount he defrauded comes to around Rs 1 crore.

According to sources, similar cases of cheating and fraud have also been registered against the accused at police stations of Jalandhar and other cities. Police are now probing if the couple had a license for the immigration firm. Sonu reportedly even stayed in Australia for six months.

The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police custody.