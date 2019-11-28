Court summons Manoj Tiwari, other BJP leaders in defamation case

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday summoned Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders of his party in a defamation suit filed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, accusing them of levelling corruption charges against him in a matter related to the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Sisodia had filed a criminal complaint against Tiwari and the others for allegedly accusing him of corruption to the tune of ₹2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms. Other than Tiwari, the other named in the complaint are BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Verma, MLAs Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP party spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja has ordered Tiwari and the others to appear before the court on December 18 in connection with the case.

In his complaint, Sisodia had said all allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were “false, defamatory and derogatory”, with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

Sisodia had filed the complaint under Section 200 of the CrPC for the commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of the IPC for making a false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media.

Citing information received under the Right To Information Act, the BJP leaders had claimed that an extra ₹2,000 crore was given for construction of classrooms in schools that could have been constructed at a cost of about ₹892 crore.

Neelkant Bakshi, the joint in-charge of the Delhi BJP media cell, “It is good that the matter is before the court. Our leaders will provide all necessary documents to the court to prove their claims.”