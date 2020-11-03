Covid-19: Active cases in Maharashtra drop by 182,000 in 46 days

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:43 IST

Maharashtra’s tally of active Covid-19 cases is constantly on decline and has reduced by 182,975 cases since September 17 when the active cases had crossed the 300,000-mark (301,752). Consequently, the ratio of active cases to the total number of cases reported also saw a significant drop.

Active cases are the difference between total cases and those who have recovered (or discharged from hospitals) or died of the infection.

The state logged 301,752 active cases on September 17. But the tally has been on decline since. On September 30, it was down to 259,033 and on November 2, it further dropped to 118,777 cases.

As a result, the ratio of active cases to the total cases reported also dropped to 7.03% against 26.33% recorded on September 17.

“The rate of fresh infection has been experiencing a fall for several weeks. At the same time, the recoveries recorded were more than fresh infections. Hence, we can see a significant drop in the tally of active cases,” said an official from the state health department.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the coronavirus pandemic across states in the country. On Monday, its case count reached 1,687,784 with 4,009 fresh cases, lowest since June 24, when the state had reported 3,890 cases.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said chances of a second wave in Maharashtra were low and the state machinery was prepared for a surge, following relaxations in restrictions and festivals like Diwali.

“The state health department made a presentation during the cabinet meeting last week. The officials have said although a second wave is being witnessed in a few other countries, its chances in the state and even in India are low. Even if it is witnessed, the state administration is prepared for it. But people should follow Covid-19 protocol, especially during festivals. There are reports of second waves in France, Spain and other countries compelling the governments to impose a strict lockdown. We too will have to take due precautions,” he said.

Tope said the state government was positive about reopening temples in the state after Diwali. “We are in favour of opening religious places, but the decision will be taken after closely monitoring the situation. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call after Diwali by consulting our department,” he said.

Meanwhile, the toll went up to 44,128 with 104 casualties reported on Monday.